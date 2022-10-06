ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.86

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and traded as low as $52.61. ENN Energy shares last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 14,004 shares changing hands.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

