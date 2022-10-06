EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.14

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.14 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.38 ($0.36). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 29.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,371,195 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.14. The firm has a market cap of £548.80 million and a P/E ratio of 85.59.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
