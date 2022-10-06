Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Entergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Entergy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

