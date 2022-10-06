Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70,806 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.