EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

