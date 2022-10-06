Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 22,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.94.

NYSE ESS opened at $236.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.56 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

