Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $125.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.