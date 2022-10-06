European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.17). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.
European Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 843 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.