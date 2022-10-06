Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,728 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

EVLO stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $260.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

