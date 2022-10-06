Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $43.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 442,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

