Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

