Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.