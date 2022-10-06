Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 105,003 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 117.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $329.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.