Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 89 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

