Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4,119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.