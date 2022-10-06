Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PC Connection by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,311 shares of company stock worth $473,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.