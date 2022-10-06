Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 17.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Camping World by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

