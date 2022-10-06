Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,399 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

JFrog Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.25.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.