Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $597,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
