Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.
Insider Activity at Westlake
In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.