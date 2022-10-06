Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.