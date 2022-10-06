Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.0 %

XOM stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

