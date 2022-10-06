Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

