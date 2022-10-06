Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

