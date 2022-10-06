FCF Advisors LLC Sells 7,726 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

