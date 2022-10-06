Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($156.99).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,934 ($120.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,802.87. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

