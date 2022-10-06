Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($156.99).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Ferguson Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,934 ($120.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,802.87. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
