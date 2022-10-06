Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $193.52 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $374,511,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.