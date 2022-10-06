Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $239.17

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.17 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 220.24 ($2.66). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 689,394 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Field acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

