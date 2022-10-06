Financial Review: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -112.91% -29.61% -24.53% Aura Biosciences N/A -64.19% -35.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 16.40 -$152.10 million ($3.96) -9.72 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aura Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

54.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.22%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.98%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

