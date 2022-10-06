Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

