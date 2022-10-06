Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINGF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.