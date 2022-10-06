First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

First Bank stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 22.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

