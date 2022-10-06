First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCBC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.08%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

