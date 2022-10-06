First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.69

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.69 and traded as high as $40.95. First Merchants shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 93,478 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

