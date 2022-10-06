First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. CIBC cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.