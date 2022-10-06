First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.