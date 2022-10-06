First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.12

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $41.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 4,605 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
