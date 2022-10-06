First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.12

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $41.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 4,605 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

