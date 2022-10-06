First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $7.97. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,137 shares changing hands.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of First US Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.