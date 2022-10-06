First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $930.51 million and a P/E ratio of 225.03.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

