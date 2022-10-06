FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FirstService by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

FirstService Stock Down 1.6 %

FirstService stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

