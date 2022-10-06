Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.19. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 347,032 shares traded.
Flotek Industries Stock Up 9.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.
Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
