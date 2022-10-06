Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.19. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 347,032 shares traded.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 9.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.