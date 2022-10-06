FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.69. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 17,788 shares changing hands.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.