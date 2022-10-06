FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.