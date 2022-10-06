FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Down 0.9%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.47. 6,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000.

