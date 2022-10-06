Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMCXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

