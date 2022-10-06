FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MiMedx Group news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.