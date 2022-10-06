Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Franchise Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Franchise Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

