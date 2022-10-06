Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

