Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 554 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

