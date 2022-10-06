FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.33

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 156.04 ($1.89). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 29,616 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £395.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.00%.

(Get Rating)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.