FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.33

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 156.04 ($1.89). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 29,616 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of £395.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.
FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
