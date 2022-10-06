Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,901.43

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,901.43 ($22.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,379 ($16.66). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,389 ($16.78), with a volume of 322,462 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,956.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,614.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,901.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
